Amerisourcebergen (Call) (ABC) Stock Rose While Jane Street Group Lowered Its Holding; As Cerner (CERN) Share Value Rose, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Lowered by $357,700 Its Position

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 29.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 11,828 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, down from 16,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $68.01. About 1.34M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (Call) (ABC) by 50.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 4,800 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $409,000, down from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.64. About 1.10 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 27,921 shares to 135,855 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 28,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,146 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16 million for 13.39 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,542 shares to 2,642 shares, valued at $510,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fun (IWM).

