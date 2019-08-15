Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Valuation Rose While Bp Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position; Yy (YY) Position Upped by Tb Alternative Assets Ltd

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 46,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 2.04M shares traded or 70.96% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 73.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 100,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 35,853 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 136,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $86.34. About 1.34 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) by 14,635 shares to 626,702 shares, valued at $13.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth (NYSE:UNH) by 4,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).