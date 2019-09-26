Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Valuation Rose While Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Srs Investment Management Has Trimmed Position

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 3,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 36,672 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, down from 40,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 124,384 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 240,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 2.31M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233.67M, down from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $97.2. About 263,481 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Why EA Sports, the company that makes Madden NFL video games, wants to move its Florida office – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: Electronic Arts (EA) – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “EA and PopCap’s Wackiest Shooter Franchise Grows With Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wedbush pulls EA from Best Ideas – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EA SPORTSTM NHL® 20 Now Available Worldwide on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One – Business Wire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 265,937 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership reported 338,004 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt stated it has 22,463 shares. New York-based Element Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Malaga Cove Cap Lc accumulated 0.22% or 3,306 shares. 500 were reported by Laurion Capital L P. The New York-based Vontobel Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.38% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gam Holdings Ag stated it has 16,130 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.38% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Bluestein R H Company has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ally Fincl accumulated 0.61% or 35,000 shares. Alps Advisors invested in 0% or 3,883 shares. Lvw Advsrs Lc reported 2,284 shares stake. Whittier Tru Com has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67 million for 38.57 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $376.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 19,730 shares to 54,682 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 40,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.