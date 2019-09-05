Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stock Rose While Van Den Berg Management I Has Trimmed by $446,350 Its Stake; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Diversified Trust Co Upped Position

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 11,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 56,511 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 45,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 14.50 million shares traded or 9.20% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field’s new brewery is a beer geek’s paradise; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF GHANA’S BANKING SUPERVISION HEAD GYASI SAYS ON CITI FM; 03/05/2018 – SQUARE INC SQ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $43; 29/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.20 EUROS FROM $15.70 EUROS; 29/05/2018 – CITI CONSUMER BANKING CEO STEPHEN BIRD COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to; 15/05/2018 – SOFTBANK PLANS TO OPEN OFFICE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional lnvestor’s All-Asia Research Team Survey

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 5,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 234,830 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67 million, down from 240,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 916,639 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 283,375 shares to 318,237 shares, valued at $9.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.15 million for 13.61 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 1.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eidelman Virant stated it has 20,188 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Ls Llc has invested 0.3% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Korea Corp owns 1.97 million shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. 303,022 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Incorporated. Poplar Forest Ltd Liability Corp reported 826,225 shares stake. Private Tru Na holds 13,021 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Oh has 0.33% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lodestar Counsel Ltd Company Il holds 5,030 shares. Arrow Fincl reported 1,500 shares. Ima Wealth owns 51 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Investec Asset Management Limited has 2.27% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9.22M shares. Advisory Service Network Llc accumulated 25,694 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 54,765 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Llc holds 17,310 shares.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,241 shares to 234,788 shares, valued at $66.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 7,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,896 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

