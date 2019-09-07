Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stock Rose While Neuberger Berman Group Decreased Holding by $9.76 Million; S Muoio & Company Has Lowered Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Position by $356,400

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 123,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.50M, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $86.32. About 937,428 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 30,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 34,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $100.56. About 340,268 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $65.90M for 16.65 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $314.74M for 13.66 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.