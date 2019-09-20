Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stock Rose While Baupost Group Has Cut Position; As Antares Pharma (ATRS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Broadfin Capital Has Trimmed by $2.70 Million Its Stake

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 190,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.78 million, down from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 334,490 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 899,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The hedge fund held 1.74 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.74M, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $595.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.655. About 344,422 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 06/04/2018 – Antares Capital Supports Sentinel Capital Partners’ Acquisition of UBEO Business Services; 30/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA GETS THIRD INSTALLMENT FROM SALE OF ZOMAJET™; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES SEES SUBMITTING COMPLETE RESPONSE IN 2Q; 16/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204824 Company: ANTARES PHARMA INC; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third lnstallment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Xyosted Regulatory Update From FDA; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES DOESN’T SEE ADDED TRIALS NEEDED TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Anticipates 2Q Resubmission of Xyosted to FD

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ATRS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 58.77 million shares or 8.58% less from 64.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc owns 20,543 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 161,896 were reported by Citadel Ltd Liability. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 14,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Service stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Geode Ltd Llc holds 1.95M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 10.90M shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 210,995 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 684,437 shares. Qs Investors Llc owns 265,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 59,413 shares. 925,154 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 28,650 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 0% or 4.09M shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 103,098 shares.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $459.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 51,900 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $20.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 257,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 397,755 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $141.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 619,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).