Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stake Has Upped by Rwc Asset Management Llp; Raytheon Co (RTN) Position Boosted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 604.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 540,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 629,792 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.67 million, up from 89,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $182.3. About 1.10 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 19,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 531,373 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.26 million, up from 512,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 894,375 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 1.40 million shares to 5.70 million shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 84,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,697 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmerisourceBergen EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Pharmaceutical distributors reportedly propose $10B opioid settlement – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like AmerisourceBergen Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:ABC) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke Llc reported 72,555 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 500 shares. Smith Graham Investment Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 29,800 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Fiera Cap accumulated 6,027 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The owns 67,882 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Brookstone Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,706 shares. Blair William & Com Il holds 194,891 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 2,670 are held by Thomas White Ltd. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc owns 11,217 shares. Strs Ohio reported 144,362 shares. Bontempo Ohly Cap Mgmt Llc holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 14,993 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.98 million shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Toth Advisory reported 40 shares stake.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Raytheon DinÃ© site earns Zero Waste certification – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Ackman is Said to Exit United Technologies (UTX) Stake, Won’t Fight Raytheon (RTN) Deal; Said to Exit ADP (ADP) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Company (RTN) – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.