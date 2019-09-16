Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stake Boosted by Cambridge Financial Group Inc; Schroder Investment Management Group Increased Its Stake in Southwest Airlines Company Common Stock Usd1 (LUV) by $17.44 Million as Valuation Declined

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Company Common Stock Usd1 (LUV) by 938.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 348,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 385,935 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.60 million, up from 37,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Company Common Stock Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 4.40 million shares traded or 23.89% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Returns Value To Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Southwest not just looking at fan blades in fatal mid-air failure; 17/04/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: One person is dead after a Southwest Airlines jet with a damaged engine and window made an emergency; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Traffic Fell 0.3%; 26/04/2018 – Southwest reports profit rise on strong demand, tax benefits; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Sees Booking Declines Ahead After Fatal Accident; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing due to broken window; 19/04/2018 – AP CORRECTS STORY ON SOUTHWEST TO REMOVE REFERENCE TO FAA; 17/04/2018 – Dept of Trans: Statement from U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SEES SECOND HALF 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH IN LOW SEVEN PERCENT RANGE

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (ABC) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 2,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 71,412 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09B, up from 69,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.42. About 1.26M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $93.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Incorporate Common Stock Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:ROST) by 98,697 shares to 493,739 shares, valued at $48.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $187.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 325 shares to 16,759 shares, valued at $6.10B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.