Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shares Rose While Cambridge Financial Group Has Lifted by $1.45 Billion Its Stake; Calamos Wealth Management Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $1.33 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (ABC) by 35.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 18,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 69,327 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 billion, up from 51,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $86.34. About 1.34M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 5,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 19,080 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 24,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $7.38 during the last trading session, reaching $267.15. About 3.54M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Local companies impacted by trade war-fueled stock market decline – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AmerisourceBergen EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue – AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AmerisourceBergen: Buy The Stock And Forget It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,440 shares to 58,667 shares, valued at $6.92 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Sp 500 Equal Weight by 79,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 780 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation also sold $6.63M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, July 19. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 33,205 shares to 40,219 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fiduciary Trust Com holds 19,393 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bank & Trust owns 4,131 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. South Texas Money has 2,100 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora owns 20,927 shares. Page Arthur B holds 4.35% or 22,156 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 290,145 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 1.83% stake. Wendell David Associate stated it has 154,970 shares. Sequoia Advsr Lc has invested 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fred Alger Mngmt reported 205 shares stake. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.66% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware accumulated 1,574 shares. Vantage Inv Partners Limited Com has invested 2.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Parsons Mngmt Incorporated Ri reported 23,991 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings.