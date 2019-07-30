Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shares Declined While Par Capital Management Upped Stake; Rmb Capital Management Holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Raised as Share Price Rose

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 15,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 103,294 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 87,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $103.13. About 1.50 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.23. About 745,989 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gabelli Hlthcare & Wellness (NYSE:GRX) by 36,109 shares to 24,032 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 13,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,665 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcic Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 31 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 1,781 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt holds 0.26% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 129,331 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 1.49M shares. Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.33% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moreover, Girard Ltd has 1.02% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moreover, Olstein Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.69% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 44,800 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 241,510 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Co reported 3,440 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Regions holds 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 14,563 shares. 3.19M were reported by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 0.16% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 240,808 shares. Jlb Associate accumulated 94,799 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Lafayette Invs Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 27,943 shares. Montag A And Associate has 0.02% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 2,202 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Gilbert E Scott sold $8.09M.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 171,200 shares to 531,142 shares, valued at $33.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.62M shares, and cut its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc.