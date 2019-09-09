Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Lowered Its Holding by $539,807; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined While Arbor Investment Advisors Raised Stake by $333,600

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 6,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 625,177 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.71 million, down from 632,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $86.32. About 754,520 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Inc. (JNJ) by 109.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,585 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, up from 2,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.76 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nottingham Advisors reported 0.12% stake. Culbertson A N & holds 2.94% or 73,026 shares in its portfolio. 5,385 were accumulated by Private Ocean Ltd. Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il has invested 3.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 25,414 shares. Zacks Inv Management holds 1.85% or 617,241 shares. 688,607 are held by Norinchukin State Bank The. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership invested in 258,837 shares or 4.06% of the stock. Goelzer Mgmt reported 0.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). E&G Advsr Limited Partnership reported 9,576 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 11,966 shares stake. Wms Lc holds 80,912 shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. Bragg Financial Advsrs Inc has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 2.7% or 97,880 shares. Carderock Capital Mngmt reported 5,089 shares.

