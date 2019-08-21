Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shareholder Par Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.98 Million as Share Value Rose; Lionstone Capital Management Boosted Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stake by $2.33 Million

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $86.42. About 620,213 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 386,849 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 171,200 shares to 531,142 shares, valued at $33.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 87,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

