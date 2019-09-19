Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Boosted Stake by $909,415 as Valuation Rose; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Position In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Upped

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.65 million, up from 10,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.5. About 1.86 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Eases Secrecy Over Cloud Contract as Amazon Rivals Fret; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center; 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 09/05/2018 – SEARS HAUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM TO MAKE TIRE BUYS &; 13/03/2018 – Leclerc, fearing Amazon, to launch Paris food delivery service; 13/04/2018 – Third Avenue Betting Amazon Puts HQ2 in D.C. Area (Video)

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 10,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 86,676 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39M, up from 75,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 1.03 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “9 Stocks Trading At The Steepest Discount To Sales – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 49,031 shares to 907,987 shares, valued at $100.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 431,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,888 shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,163 shares to 257,440 shares, valued at $21.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,909 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).