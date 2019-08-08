Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shareholder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Raised Holding; Swedbank Lowered Its Biogen Idec (BIIB) Stake by $63.76 Million; Stock Price Rose

Swedbank decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 67.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 270,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 128,235 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.31 million, down from 398,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $237.58. About 776,650 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 8,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 99,670 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 91,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $85.85. About 1.77M shares traded or 26.58% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 126,639 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $142.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 7,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,440 shares, and cut its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.53 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laborator (NYSE:ABT) by 178,331 shares to 2.52M shares, valued at $201.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 18,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pzena Inv Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 2,451 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams reported 1,851 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jackson Square Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.71% or 1.32M shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 0.23% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Country Trust Savings Bank has invested 1.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Oppenheimer Com accumulated 11,261 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 183,724 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Llc holds 1,668 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Raymond James Fin Services Advisors Inc reported 33,593 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 2,118 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc owns 7,962 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Trust invested in 0.22% or 1,041 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 228 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

