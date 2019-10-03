Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shareholder Glenview Capital Management Lowered Stake by $46.61 Million; Zebra Technologies Cp (ZBRA) Stake Raised by Smith Asset Management Group Lp

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Cp (ZBRA) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 145,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 326,849 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.47 million, up from 181,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Cp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $199.51. About 257,956 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 548,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.15 million, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 1.32M shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Group Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Gotham Asset Management holds 0.06% or 17,589 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank owns 175,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd has 10,600 shares. Daiwa Grp Incorporated, a Japan-based fund reported 2,055 shares. The California-based Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Moreover, has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Ww Asset Mgmt owns 3,073 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 3.59 million were reported by Fmr Lc. Valmark Advisers invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 148,700 shares. Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 9,580 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.07% or 118,595 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 193 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nicholas Investment Prns Ltd Partnership invested in 16,584 shares or 0.32% of the stock.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 54,371 shares to 280,762 shares, valued at $24.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innoviva Inc by 26,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,948 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univar Inc by 1.34 million shares to 5.74 million shares, valued at $126.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 445,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.15M for 12.81 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.