Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shareholder Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Decreased Holding as Valuation Rose; Meredith (MDP) Stake Maintained by Act Ii Management Lp

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 27.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 12,350 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, down from 17,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $87.13. About 1.17 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 1.77 million shares traded or 253.05% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 22/03/2018 – Meredith Names Klarn DePalma Executive VP Of MNI Targeted Media; 21/03/2018 – BT INVESTMENT SAYS MEREDITH BROOKS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD APR. 30; 15/05/2018 – PATRICK MCCREERY ELECTED PRESIDENT OF MEREDITH LOCAL MEDIA GROUP; 19/04/2018 – TIME Reveals Its Annual List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World; 19/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica Fallout; Duopoly Ad Market Share Dips; Meredith Job Cuts; 26/03/2018 – NOLA Live: Saints hosted wide receiver Cameron Meredith, a restricted free agent, on a visit; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 23/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP SAYS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY JANUARY 2019; 15/05/2018 – Meredith’s FOOD & WINE Reveals New Look In June Issue; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TO CONDUCT A PORTFOLIO REVIEW OF ALL ITS MEDIA ASSETS AND DIVEST THOSE NOT CORE TO ITS BUSINESS

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $313.72M for 13.79 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,410 shares to 39,669 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

