Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shareholder Boston Partners Lifted Holding; As Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Stock Declined, Holder Ruffer Llp Has Decreased Stake by $13.04 Million

Boston Partners increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 222.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 1.62M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 2.34M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.32M, up from 726,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $84.1. About 148,543 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 3.26 million shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 4.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.14. About 599,603 shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. Probes Mexico’s Cemex Over Payments Tied to Colombia Project; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 14/03/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Prudential PLC, Cemex SAB and Barclays Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEEING WEAK DEMAND ENVIRONMENT IN COLOMBIA: CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX EXPLORING CEMENT GROWTH IN EMERGING MARKETS: CEO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX EBITDA GENERATION EXPECTED STRONGER IN COMING QTRS: IR; 15/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS DEMAND FOR CEMENT WILL ACCELERATE IN MOST SECTORS IN MEXICO IN 2018 – MEXICO CEO; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279949 – CEMEX CEMENT OF TEXAS; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES DEMAND MOMENTUM IN MEXICO IN COMING MONTHS: CEO

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6,546 shares to 300,309 shares, valued at $37.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 578,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

