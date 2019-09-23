Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Cut Its Holding by $4.43 Million as Stock Price Rose; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Decreased Its Smucker J M Co (SJM) Position by $563,500

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 4,690 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $540,000, down from 9,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $107.77. About 97,225 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Smucker Kills Cooking-oil Acquisition After FTC Complaint — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Ainsworth Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $1.7 Billion; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S BAKING BUSINESS MAY FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION,; 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition Of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker Of Rachael Ray(TM) Nutrish(R) Pet Food; 15/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Disappointed With FTC Conclusion, Believe Acquisition Would Benefit All Constituents; 04/04/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO. TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION, LLC, MAKER; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Ainsworth Acquisition Strengthens Current Pet Food Portfolio

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 94.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 52,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 2,883 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246,000, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.78. About 221,716 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 83.37 million shares or 2.25% less from 85.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Cwm Ltd holds 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 3,434 shares. Quantitative Management Ltd has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Cim Mangement invested in 4,039 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Us Bancorporation De reported 76,551 shares. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 48,989 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Services. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 15,984 shares. Qci Asset Management accumulated 291 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo has invested 0.74% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Perkins Coie Trust Company holds 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 392 shares. Bamco owns 251 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 3,202 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 21,936 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited reported 5,318 shares stake.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $2.18 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.17 per share. SJM’s profit will be $248.63M for 12.36 P/E if the $2.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.97% EPS growth.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,005 shares to 34,648 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guardant Health Inc by 12,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP) by 484,456 shares to 544,038 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 3,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16 million for 13.26 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.