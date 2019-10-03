Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shareholder Baupost Group Has Cut Its Stake by $16.16 Million; Comcast (CMCSA) Position Boosted by Prudential Plc

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 370,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 8.11M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $342.08M, up from 7.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 14.84 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/05/2018 – Comcast, Fandango Expect to Extend This Feature to Additional New Releases Throughout the Yr; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DOESN’T THINK U.K. REGULATORY REVIEW IS NEEDED: ROBERTS; 25/04/2018 – Sky pulls support for Murdoch bid as Comcast confirms offer; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST IS SAID PREPARED FOR MID-JUNE FOX BID, CNBC’S FABER SAY; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 18/04/2018 – More Than 40 Boys & Girls Clubs Nationwide To Benefit From 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn signals backing for a cash bid by Comcast for Fox; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Did Not Agree to Offer a Breakup Fee to Fox – Filing; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 190,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.78M, down from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 1.32 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 619,481 shares to 7.00M shares, valued at $140.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Translate Bio Inc by 2.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Recession Red Flags? – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.15 million for 12.81 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cahill Fincl Advisors owns 0.09% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5,245 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Ltd reported 16,386 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.58% or 6.41M shares. Axa holds 0.29% or 1.72 million shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.04% or 23,835 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 94,457 shares. Systematic Financial Management Lp invested in 82,121 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Dubuque Bankshares & Tru stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company reported 821,497 shares stake. 5.25M are held by Lsv Asset Management. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt reported 8,380 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.47% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). M&R Capital Mngmt reported 2.28% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bokf Na reported 182,859 shares.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $32.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT) by 7,675 shares to 183,425 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 344,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,769 shares, and cut its stake in Diamond Offshore Dri (NYSE:DO).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Comcast to pay $15.5M to settle class-action lawsuit over set-top box rentals – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Are Cable Companies Rendering Roku and Other Streamers Obsolete? – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Any Near-Term Streaming Success Already Is Priced in to Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “NBC Sports Chicago begins Cubs-less era with new talk show – Chicago Business Journal” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NBCU sets ‘Peacock’ streaming service for April launch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.