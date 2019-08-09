Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Share Value Rose While Dsc Advisors LP Boosted Holding; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Central Securities Raised Stake by $5.05 Million

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 8.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY REPORTED REVENUE OF $27.9 BILLION; MANAGED REVENUE OF $28.5 BILLION; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com shares leap after report the company hired JP Morgan to explore a potential sale; 07/03/2018 – IBSTOCK PLC IBST.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 315P FROM 300P; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 31/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 871P FROM 505P; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N RELEASES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER LETTER FROM CEO JAMIE DIMON; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 30/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan raises U.S. 2nd qtr GDP view to 2.75 percent; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 67,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $87.89. About 1.42M shares traded or 1.87% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90M and $544.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,990 shares to 2,010 shares, valued at $281,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 1.98 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Trust holds 2.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 102,541 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited reported 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Welch & Forbes Limited Com owns 624,199 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 982,175 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.47% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 1.9% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 103,000 shares. Andra Ap invested in 39,200 shares. Driehaus Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 2,436 shares. Alesco Advisors Limited Company has 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,928 shares. The California-based Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 2.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Drexel Morgan Co holds 0.57% or 6,400 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 0.82% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Edgar Lomax Va holds 2.67% or 385,297 shares in its portfolio. 3,986 are held by Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity.

