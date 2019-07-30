Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position Held by Harber Asset Management Llc; Corvex Management LP Position in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Has Raised as Market Valuation Declined

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 25,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 161,888 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87 million, up from 136,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $88.72. About 1.22M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 684.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 13.69 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15.69M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.68M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 4.84M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM Growth Properties to Pay $625M to MGM Resorts for Developed Real Estate Assets; 26/04/2018 – CITYCENTER HOLDINGS, LLC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $214 MLN IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s Identities and Overall Happiness; 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Board Now Comprised of 12 Members; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR, EXPECT CONTINUED DISRUPTION AT MONTE CARLO AND ADDITIONAL TIME TO RECOVER AT MANDALAY BAY; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Cash Balance at March 31 Was $1.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – CityCenter Announces Closing of Incremental Term Loan and Amendments to Its Credit Facilities

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Thursday, March 7. The insider SALEM PAUL J bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp holds 0.03% or 430,936 shares. 41,479 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Quantbot LP holds 0.14% or 59,140 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 2.19 million shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 10,390 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Reilly Fincl Limited Liability holds 2,500 shares. 394,181 were reported by Telemus Cap Ltd. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.56% or 2.30 million shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Financial Architects holds 339 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 138 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited owns 89,268 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Buildings Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.48 million shares.

