Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Market Valuation Declined While Smead Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; As Zumiez (ZUMZ) Shares Declined, Shareholder Matarin Capital Management Has Cut Position

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 20,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 512,427 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75M, down from 532,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $657.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. About 85,762 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has declined 7.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 13C TO 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zumiez Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZUMZ); 24/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Over the Internet; 09/03/2018 Zumiez Short-Interest Ratio Rises 143% to 13 Days; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports March 2018 Sales Results; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 90C; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Same-Store Sales Up 12.6%; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%, RETAIL METRICS EST. UP 4.2%

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 4,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 397,248 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.59M, down from 401,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $87.09. About 331,806 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $342.58 million for 13.36 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.75% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 10,096 shares to 48,997 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Financial Network by 30,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (NYSE:PJC).

Analysts await Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ZUMZ’s profit will be $4.94M for 33.26 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Zumiez Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 533.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ross Stores (ROST) Gains 21% YTD: Is Room for Growth Left? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 24th – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Mar 18, 2019 – Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on January 31, 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Skechers (SKX) Stock Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Upbeat View – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) or 41,522 shares. 8,366 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 278,135 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Parametric Port Assoc Lc has 86,925 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 2.16M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc holds 1,698 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 36 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.04% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Moreover, Parkside Bankshares And Trust has 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 42 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 28,427 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Incorporated holds 0.05% or 170,300 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech Inc holds 0.01% or 62,800 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 0% stake. Legal & General Plc reported 44,867 shares.