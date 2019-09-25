Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holder Vulcan Value Partners Has Boosted Stake by $85.08 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Lowered Position as Stock Price Declined

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 162,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.38M, down from 177,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $866.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $10.84 during the last trading session, reaching $1752.45. About 2.16 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 02/04/2018 – For couponers, Amazon’s Whole Foods takeover could be the end of an era; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, give me cake: Amazon Echo is to sponsor hit UK TV show ‘The Great British Bake Off’; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO RAISE PRIME SUBSCRIPTION PRICE TO $119 FROM $99 IN US; 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s still weighing whether to sublease tower space at Rainier Square, a source tells; 31/03/2018 – Trump is taking on Amazon over its tax treatment; 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses on Amazon

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 40.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3.46M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $294.86M, up from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $83.37. About 360,700 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 93,726 shares to 411,594 shares, valued at $56.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 348,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: J&J Gains After Favorable Opioid Ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Conservative Merrill Lynch US 1 Stock Picks That Pay Reliable Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 95.24 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adirondack has 1,812 shares. Eagleclaw Managment stated it has 3.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carlson Capital Mngmt holds 721 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Private Trust Na reported 4,512 shares. King Wealth has invested 2.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has 1.95% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,913 shares. Wms Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.35% or 2,895 shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability invested 1.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 31 shares or 0% of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 1.85% stake. Horizon Invest Svcs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 29,654 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. North Carolina-based Smith Salley And Associates has invested 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Inc owns 642 shares. Moreover, Canandaigua National Bank And has 0.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,710 shares.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd, which manages about $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 427,300 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $272.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon announces Toronto fulfillment center – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EBAY vs. AMZN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “WeWork: The Pets.com Of Our Moment – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.