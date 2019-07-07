Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holder Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Cut Holding; As Franklin Resources (BEN) Stock Price Rose, Price Michael F Raised Its Holding

Price Michael F increased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 251,230 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33 million, up from 236,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 1.39M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Biotech Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro; 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT; NO TERMS; 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 20/03/2018 – Random Forest Team to Join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group Investment Team; 22/05/2018 – Paulina Mejia Wins Top Women in Asset Management Award from Money Management Executive; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 37,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 72,250 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 680,950 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited by 150,000 shares to 395,000 shares, valued at $20.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder owns 25,325 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Midwest Bancorporation Division invested in 8,472 shares. Kwmg Lc accumulated 68,547 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 142,428 are held by Greenwood Gearhart. Prudential Financial invested in 0.02% or 415,491 shares. Northwest Counselors, a Oregon-based fund reported 44,462 shares. New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Shelton Mgmt owns 4.15% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 34,889 shares. Sg Americas Securities holds 126,949 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Principal Gp stated it has 440,445 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Llc accumulated 6,535 shares or 0% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru Inc holds 0.03% or 241,807 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group has 16,346 shares.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $340.48M for 13.58 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.