Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holder Poplar Forest Capital Cut Stake as Market Value Declined; Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Stock Value Declined While Wasatch Advisors Has Trimmed by $811,371 Its Position

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 138,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 696,572 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.39 million, down from 835,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.12. About 723,390 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 11,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 189,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08 million, down from 201,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $69.75. About 341,733 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 7.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’; 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 238,514 shares to 321,072 shares, valued at $14.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 554,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 908,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $342.58M for 13.21 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.75% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.18 per share. PB’s profit will be $83.14 million for 14.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.85% EPS growth.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sleep Number Corp by 34,581 shares to 408,747 shares, valued at $19.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 168,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Instructure Inc.

