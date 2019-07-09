Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holder Harding Loevner LP Lowered Position; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shareholder Vantage Investment Partners Trimmed Position

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 1.84 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 458,842 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, down from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 5.51M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 23/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE BUYS MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN KOHLBERG; NO TERMS; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REIT BUYS CANYON INDUSTRIAL PORTFOLIO FOR $1.8B; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s revises DJO Finance’s outlook to positive; SGL raised to SGL-2; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Goodman on High Yield, Insurance and CDS Rules (Video); 15/05/2018 – Blackstone’s International Market Centers to Merge With AmericasMart; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone tops estimates, AUM hits record $450bn; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT – OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Raises Bet on Warehouses With Growth of E-Commerce; 19/03/2018 – MCRAITH NAMED MANAGING DIRECTOR IN BLACKSTONE INSURANCE

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 1.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 130 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $87.83. About 955,369 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $340.49M for 13.55 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 2.54M shares to 23.65 million shares, valued at $968.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

