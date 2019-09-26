Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holder Baupost Group Trimmed Holding; Lsv Asset Management Has Lowered Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Position by $6.73 Million as Share Price Declined

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) by 22.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 38,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 132,505 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.32M, down from 170,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $134.4. About 465,080 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO NO LONGER HOLDS DECKERS OUTDOOR STAKE; 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 190,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.78 million, down from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.23. About 837,126 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.30 EPS, down 3.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $66.43 million for 14.61 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -443.28% EPS growth.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 36,539 shares to 9.28 million shares, valued at $328.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 351,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 734,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc..

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16 million for 13.17 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.