Amerisource Bergen (ABC) Stake Lifted by Huntington National Bank; Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Lifted Westlake Chem Partners LP (WLKP) Position

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (WLKP) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 30,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.96% . The institutional investor held 394,468 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, up from 364,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $822.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 28,015 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) has declined 7.30% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WLKP News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs Raises Distribution to 39.75c; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP WLKP.N – QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION COVERAGE RATIO OF 1.13X; 17/05/2018 – HUB California Adds Mark Dobbs to HUB’S National Real Estate Specialty Practice in Westlake Village; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 8, Affirms 2 Westlake Auto Receivables Trust Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 29/05/2018 – Westlake Announces New Spot Insurance for Dealers; 27/03/2018 – Westlake Announces New Third Party Servicing Entity and Partnerships; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs 1Q Rev $284.3M

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Amerisource Bergen Corp (ABC) by 323.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 13,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 17,668 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 4,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Amerisource Bergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $85.85. About 1.77M shares traded or 26.58% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WLKP shares while 86 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.67 million shares or 0.65% less from 44.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 39,527 shares. Fund Management invested in 9,477 shares. Stifel holds 0.01% or 75,824 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 19,165 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Aperio Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Voya Inv Management owns 10,357 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd accumulated 17,974 shares. 44,987 were accumulated by British Columbia Inv Management. Moreover, Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) for 3,519 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership accumulated 26,372 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 1.18M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $30.00 million activity.

More notable recent Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “May’s 50 Top Proven Dividend Winners By Yield And Net Gains – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cass Information Systems (CASS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Westlake Chemical Partners: Breakout Coming? – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream Feeling The Flow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2018.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,427 shares to 4,531 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AOM) by 474,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).