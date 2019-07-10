AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial Inc. 4 1.41 N/A 0.44 9.55 Evans Bancorp Inc. 35 2.84 N/A 3.40 10.68

Table 1 demonstrates AmeriServ Financial Inc. and Evans Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Evans Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Evans Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AmeriServ Financial Inc. and Evans Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.4% Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

AmeriServ Financial Inc. has a beta of 0.37 and its 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Evans Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AmeriServ Financial Inc. and Evans Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 58.7% respectively. About 3.5% of AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.4% of Evans Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmeriServ Financial Inc. 0.24% 3.23% 0.72% -3% 0% 4.22% Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.3% 0.39% 0.67% -13.21% -20.13% 11.53%

For the past year AmeriServ Financial Inc. has weaker performance than Evans Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Evans Bancorp Inc. beats AmeriServ Financial Inc.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania; and operates 18 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.