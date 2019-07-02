AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial Inc. 4 1.42 N/A 0.44 9.55 Citizens Holding Company 21 2.92 N/A 1.36 15.04

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AmeriServ Financial Inc. and Citizens Holding Company. Citizens Holding Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. AmeriServ Financial Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Citizens Holding Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.4% Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.3% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

AmeriServ Financial Inc. has a beta of 0.37 and its 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Citizens Holding Company’s 117.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.17 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AmeriServ Financial Inc. and Citizens Holding Company are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 9.5% respectively. 3.5% are AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.6% of Citizens Holding Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmeriServ Financial Inc. 0.24% 3.23% 0.72% -3% 0% 4.22% Citizens Holding Company -2.52% -9.89% -4.43% -11.45% -13.14% -2.38%

For the past year AmeriServ Financial Inc. had bullish trend while Citizens Holding Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Citizens Holding Company beats on 9 of the 9 factors AmeriServ Financial Inc.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania; and operates 18 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.