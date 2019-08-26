Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF)’s Financial Results Comparing With State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC)

Both Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisafe Inc. 62 3.51 N/A 3.88 16.77 State Auto Financial Corporation 34 1.06 N/A 1.46 23.73

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. State Auto Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Amerisafe Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Amerisafe Inc. is presently more affordable than State Auto Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amerisafe Inc. and State Auto Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisafe Inc. 0.00% 17.2% 4.8% State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.49 beta means Amerisafe Inc.’s volatility is 51.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. State Auto Financial Corporation’s 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.32 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Amerisafe Inc. and State Auto Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerisafe Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 State Auto Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Amerisafe Inc. is $70, with potential upside of 2.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Amerisafe Inc. and State Auto Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 34.6%. Insiders held 0.9% of Amerisafe Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of State Auto Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amerisafe Inc. -0.38% 2.49% 10.53% 8.81% 8.85% 14.76% State Auto Financial Corporation -1.96% -1.9% 4.22% 2.19% 8.61% 1.59%

For the past year Amerisafe Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than State Auto Financial Corporation.

Summary

Amerisafe Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors State Auto Financial Corporation.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. Its workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.