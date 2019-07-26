Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF)’s Financial Results Comparing With 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP)

Both Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisafe Inc. 60 3.30 N/A 3.88 15.54 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 24 0.54 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Amerisafe Inc. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisafe Inc. 0.00% 17.2% 4.8% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Amerisafe Inc. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerisafe Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$70 is Amerisafe Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 7.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amerisafe Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amerisafe Inc. 2.29% 3.31% -4.65% -1.14% 9.1% 6.39% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -0.39% 1.48% 14.93% 1.48% 4.63% 31.36%

For the past year Amerisafe Inc. has weaker performance than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Amerisafe Inc. beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. Its workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.