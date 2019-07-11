Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) EPS Estimated At $0.75; Salem Investment Counselors Trimmed By $3.43 Million Its Facebook (FB) Stake

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 19.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 20,909 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 83,983 shares with $13.81 million value, down from 104,892 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $582.53B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $200.53. About 10.65M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Advertisers flock to Facebook undeterred by privacy scandal; 20/03/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Firm accused of misusing Facebook data suspends CEO; 11/04/2018 – GMF: It’s Not Just Facebook: Countering Russia’s Social Media Offensive; 11/04/2018 – US futures point to a negative open; Facebook, trade in the spotlight; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: GUNDLACH SAYS EQUITY BUBBLES CAN BE ENDED BY REGULATION, REFERENCING FACEBOOK; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s upper ranks have looked very familiar for a very long time. Of the top 14 or so executives not named Mark Zuckerberg, the average tenure is 9.5+ years. All of these people, except CFO Dave Wehner, worked at Facebook before its 2012 IPO; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House committee to invite Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify; 03/04/2018 – MGH Survey Finds More than Two in Three Facebook Users Trust Facebook Less Than They Did Before Learning of Cambridge Analytica; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA: FACEBOOK CASE AT EU SUMMIT ON MACRON’S REQUEST

Analysts expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report $0.75 EPS on July, 31 after the close.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 18.48% from last quarter's $0.92 EPS. AMSF's profit would be $14.64M giving it 21.31 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.91 EPS previously, Amerisafe, Inc.'s analysts see -17.58% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $63.94. About 28,358 shares traded. Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has risen 9.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Amerisafe, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 3.09% less from 19.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research Inc reported 14,795 shares stake. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Swiss State Bank has 35,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Co accumulated 13,002 shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 354,862 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 9,513 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) for 96,826 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 17,684 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 11,153 shares. Millennium Lc owns 34,252 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 6,614 shares stake. 67,371 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd holds 0.08% or 1.05 million shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

More notable recent Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 26, 2019

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The Company’s workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It has a 16.48 P/E ratio. The firm serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, gas and oil, and other industries through agencies.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.52 billion for 26.39 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $128,408 on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. Shares for $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) stake by 96,560 shares to 108,935 valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) stake by 7,570 shares and now owns 105,974 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on July 01, 2019

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. Canaccord Genuity maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse.