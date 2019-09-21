Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisafe Inc. 63 3.45 N/A 3.88 16.77 Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 85 8.40 N/A 2.08 43.18

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Amerisafe Inc. and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Amerisafe Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Amerisafe Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisafe Inc. 0.00% 17.2% 4.8% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Amerisafe Inc. shares and 83.9% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. shares. Amerisafe Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amerisafe Inc. -0.38% 2.49% 10.53% 8.81% 8.85% 14.76% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. -0.64% -3.38% 21.58% 54.93% 53.61% 61.74%

For the past year Amerisafe Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. beats Amerisafe Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. Its workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.