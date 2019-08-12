Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Amerisafe Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Amerisafe Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Amerisafe Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisafe Inc. 0.00% 17.20% 4.80% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Amerisafe Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisafe Inc. N/A 61 16.77 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Amerisafe Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Amerisafe Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Amerisafe Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerisafe Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 1.83 2.55

Amerisafe Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $70, suggesting a potential upside of 6.01%. The peers have a potential upside of -98.05%. Based on the results given earlier, Amerisafe Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Amerisafe Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amerisafe Inc. -0.38% 2.49% 10.53% 8.81% 8.85% 14.76% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Amerisafe Inc. has weaker performance than Amerisafe Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.49 shows that Amerisafe Inc. is 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Amerisafe Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Amerisafe Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Amerisafe Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors Amerisafe Inc.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. Its workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.