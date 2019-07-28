Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) and Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) Comparison side by side

Both Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) and Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisafe Inc. 60 3.34 N/A 3.88 15.54 Global Indemnity Limited 32 0.74 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Amerisafe Inc. and Global Indemnity Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Amerisafe Inc. and Global Indemnity Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisafe Inc. 0.00% 17.2% 4.8% Global Indemnity Limited 0.00% -0.9% -0.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.54 beta means Amerisafe Inc.’s volatility is 46.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Global Indemnity Limited on the other hand, has 0.54 beta which makes it 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Amerisafe Inc. and Global Indemnity Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerisafe Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Indemnity Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Amerisafe Inc.’s consensus target price is $70, while its potential upside is 6.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amerisafe Inc. and Global Indemnity Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Amerisafe Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4% of Global Indemnity Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amerisafe Inc. 2.29% 3.31% -4.65% -1.14% 9.1% 6.39% Global Indemnity Limited 1.66% 0.58% -16.24% -8.32% -19.63% -13.88%

For the past year Amerisafe Inc. had bullish trend while Global Indemnity Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Amerisafe Inc. beats Global Indemnity Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. Its workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.