Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) Comparison side by side

Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisafe Inc. 60 3.36 N/A 3.88 15.54 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 205 2.03 N/A 10.89 18.64

In table 1 we can see Amerisafe Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Amerisafe Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Amerisafe Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Amerisafe Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisafe Inc. 0.00% 17.2% 4.8% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Amerisafe Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerisafe Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Amerisafe Inc.’s consensus price target is $70, while its potential upside is 6.04%. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $250 consensus price target and a 20.28% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. looks more robust than Amerisafe Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amerisafe Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amerisafe Inc. 2.29% 3.31% -4.65% -1.14% 9.1% 6.39% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -3.01% -3.22% -1.37% -7.58% 1.91% -0.59%

For the past year Amerisafe Inc. had bullish trend while Berkshire Hathaway Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Amerisafe Inc.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. Its workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.