Amerisafe (AMSF) to pay $0.25 on Sep 20, 2019; Shorts at BTB REAL ESTATE INVT TR TR UNIT CANADA (BTBIF) Lowered By 23.08%

Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:AMSF) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Amerisafe Inc’s current price of $68.83 translates into 0.36% yield. Amerisafe Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $68.83. About 95,867 shares traded or 21.00% up from the average. Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has risen 8.85% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSF News: 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q OPER EPS 86C, EST. 77C; 27/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC AMSF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $54; 19/03/2018 AMERISAFE Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.86; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of AMERISAFE, Inc. and Its Operating Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.84; 23/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 87.3 MLN VS $ 90.9 MLN

BTB REAL ESTATE INVT TR TR UNIT CANADA (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) had a decrease of 23.08% in short interest. BTBIF’s SI was 1,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 23.08% from 1,300 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 2 days are for BTB REAL ESTATE INVT TR TR UNIT CANADA (OTCMKTS:BTBIF)’s short sellers to cover BTBIF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.0186 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5286. About 340 shares traded. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The company has market cap of $217.88 million. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. It has a 7.25 P/E ratio. Today, BTB owns 71 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of 5.2 million square feet.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Amerisafe, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 3.09% less from 19.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 7,464 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Principal Financial Grp has 0.01% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 49,499 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 273,247 shares. Moreover, Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Millennium Management Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) for 34,252 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 14,692 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential stated it has 0% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Morgan Stanley accumulated 17,318 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc has 0.08% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Moreover, Intll Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) for 14,455 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, a Louisiana-based fund reported 7,200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) or 11,938 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 1,091 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 547 are held by Ftb Advsrs Inc.

