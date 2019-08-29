Amerisafe (AMSF) Stock Value Rose While S&T Bank Decreased Its Stake; Smead Capital Management Decreased Position in Ebay (EBAY) by $747,030 as Share Value Rose

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Amerisafe Inc (AMSF) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% . The institutional investor held 138,504 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.23 million, down from 144,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Amerisafe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 19,753 shares traded. Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has risen 8.85% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSF News: 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q OPER EPS 86C, EST. 77C; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMERISAFE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSF); 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 87.3 MLN VS $ 90.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.86; 27/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC AMSF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $54; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q EPS 84c; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of AMERISAFE, Inc. and Its Operating Subsidiaries; 19/03/2018 AMERISAFE Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 23/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 20,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.86 million, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.51. About 1.70M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 46,183 shares to 639,643 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 219,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 736,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold AMSF shares while 37 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 3.09% less from 19.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.72M for 19.86 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.