Amerisafe (AMSF) Position Has Raised by Cortina Asset Management Llc; Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Lowered Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $458.98 Million as Valuation Declined

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp sold 1.86M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 606,869 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.05M, down from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $253.82. About 1.84M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisafe Inc (AMSF) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 37,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, up from 88,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisafe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 67,478 shares traded. Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has risen 9.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSF News: 19/03/2018 AMERISAFE Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.84; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q OPER EPS 86C, EST. 77C; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of AMERISAFE, Inc. and Its Operating Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.86; 23/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMERISAFE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSF); 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 87.3 MLN VS $ 90.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold AMSF shares while 37 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 3.09% less from 19.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Smith Graham And LP has 0.98% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Tudor Corporation Et Al accumulated 9,520 shares. Moreover, Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj has 0.57% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) for 299,922 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 13,084 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 97,756 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Lc. 1.05M are held by Neuberger Berman Gp Lc. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 587 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 45,831 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New South Cap Management reported 0.45% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.03% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) for 22,939 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 65 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Invesco Limited holds 311,983 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 382,151 shares to 131,457 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 237,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 733,850 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07B and $14.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 519,100 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $347.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 234,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58B for 16.83 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

