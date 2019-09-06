Amerisafe (AMSF) Holding Has Upped by Cortina Asset Management Llc; Cardinal Capital Management Raised Position in Exxon (XOM) by $928,320 as Valuation Declined

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 9.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisafe Inc (AMSF) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 37,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% . The institutional investor held 125,892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, up from 88,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisafe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 82,893 shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has risen 8.85% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSF News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AMERISAFE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSF); 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 87.3 MLN VS $ 90.9 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q EPS 84c; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of AMERISAFE, Inc. and Its Operating Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.86; 19/03/2018 AMERISAFE Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 23/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 27/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC AMSF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $54

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold AMSF shares while 37 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 3.09% less from 19.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) for 9,513 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 65 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 299,922 shares. Parkside State Bank & Trust reported 26 shares stake. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Legal & General Public Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 26,355 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 35,200 were accumulated by Swiss Bancshares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 23,131 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv has invested 0.01% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). The New York-based Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Blackrock holds 2.48M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Invs has invested 0% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd holds 0.08% or 1.05M shares.

More notable recent Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMERISAFE Announces 2018 Third Quarter Results Nasdaq:AMSF – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AMERISAFE Increases Dividend 14% Nasdaq:AMSF – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Amerisafe, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMSF) 17% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Director Danny Phillips To Retire Nasdaq:AMSF – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Accident and Health Insurance Near-Term Prospects Bright – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 355,047 shares to 300,303 shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 4,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding.