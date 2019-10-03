Amerisafe (AMSF) Holder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreased Holding as Stock Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Clarivest Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $30.24 Million

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 227,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270.93 million, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 21.46M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Amerisafe Inc (AMSF) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 33,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% . The institutional investor held 910,291 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.05 million, down from 943,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amerisafe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.55. About 108,153 shares traded or 11.39% up from the average. Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has risen 8.85% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSF News: 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of AMERISAFE, Inc. and Its Operating Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q OPER EPS 86C, EST. 77C

Analysts await Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 24.75% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AMSF’s profit will be $14.66M for 21.89 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Amerisafe, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold AMSF shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 1.34% more from 18.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated reported 2.48M shares stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 17,680 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 160,297 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) for 71,380 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Boston Prtn holds 74,352 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancorp reported 0% stake. New South Mgmt stated it has 242,115 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 36,299 shares in its portfolio. Commerce Bancshares owns 9,940 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 23,102 shares.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $257.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 7,158 shares to 785,329 shares, valued at $133.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ion Geophysical Corp by 59,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Cannae Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.