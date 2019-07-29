Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp 37 5.46 N/A 2.86 12.59 Shore Bancshares Inc. 16 3.58 N/A 1.22 13.15

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Shore Bancshares Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ameris Bancorp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Ameris Bancorp’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Shore Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ameris Bancorp and Shore Bancshares Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 0.00% 6.8% 0.8% Shore Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Ameris Bancorp’s 1.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Shore Bancshares Inc. is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.49 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ameris Bancorp and Shore Bancshares Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Shore Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Ameris Bancorp is $45, with potential upside of 14.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.4% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 68% of Shore Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Ameris Bancorp’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Shore Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameris Bancorp -0.63% 2.45% -7.59% -18.86% -34.27% 13.74% Shore Bancshares Inc. 1.72% 4.17% 2.63% -4.02% -11.65% 10.04%

For the past year Ameris Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than Shore Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ameris Bancorp beats Shore Bancshares Inc.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through four segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. It operates 97 domestic banking offices and 11 mortgage production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.

Shore Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Maryland and Delaware. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs, cash management services, and various checking services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit, as well as commercial mortgages, and equipment and operating loans; and loans to consumers comprising mortgage, home equity, automobile, marine, installment, and other secured and unsecured personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; trust, asset management, and financial planning services; and insurance products and services to businesses and consumers, including property and casualty, life, marine, individual health, and long term care insurance, as well as pension and profit sharing plans, and retirement plans. It operates 18 full service branches and 20 ATMs in the Kent County, Queen AnneÂ’s County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland, as well as in Kent County, Delaware. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.