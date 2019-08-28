Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Both Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp 37 4.73 N/A 2.86 13.90 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 26 4.31 N/A 1.44 18.76

Table 1 demonstrates Ameris Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ameris Bancorp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ameris Bancorp’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ameris Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 0.00% 9.4% 1.2% Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0.00% 8.4% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Ameris Bancorp has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida on the other hand, has 0.9 beta which makes it 10.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ameris Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0 0 1 3.00

Ameris Bancorp’s upside potential currently stands at 31.73% and an $45 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is $29, which is potential 27.42% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Ameris Bancorp is looking more favorable than Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.1% of Ameris Bancorp shares and 90.7% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares. 5.1% are Ameris Bancorp’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameris Bancorp 3.11% -0.08% 10.11% 5.04% -17.92% 25.58% Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 1.58% 5.79% -2.98% -1.92% -5.69% 3.92%

For the past year Ameris Bancorp has stronger performance than Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida on 9 of the 10 factors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through four segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. It operates 97 domestic banking offices and 11 mortgage production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail customers in Florida. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. The company also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 46 branch offices, 5 commercial lending offices, and its main office in Florida. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is based in Stuart, Florida.