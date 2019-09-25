Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp 37 5.49 N/A 2.86 13.90 First Bank 11 3.51 N/A 0.88 12.96

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ameris Bancorp and First Bank. First Bank has lower revenue and earnings than Ameris Bancorp. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Ameris Bancorp’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than First Bank.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ameris Bancorp and First Bank’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 0.00% 9.4% 1.2% First Bank 0.00% 9.1% 1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.45 beta indicates that Ameris Bancorp is 45.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. First Bank’s 0.35 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ameris Bancorp and First Bank are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 0 2 3.00 First Bank 0 0 0 0.00

Ameris Bancorp has a 13.52% upside potential and an average target price of $45.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ameris Bancorp and First Bank has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.1% and 49.8%. Ameris Bancorp’s share owned by insiders are 5.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.6% of First Bank shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameris Bancorp 3.11% -0.08% 10.11% 5.04% -17.92% 25.58% First Bank -1.22% -2.15% 0.71% 2.71% -19.58% -6.11%

For the past year Ameris Bancorp had bullish trend while First Bank had bearish trend.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats on 11 of the 10 factors First Bank.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through four segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. It operates 97 domestic banking offices and 11 mortgage production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.