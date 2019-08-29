Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp 37 4.81 N/A 2.86 13.90 Financial Institutions Inc. 28 2.95 N/A 2.52 12.20

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Financial Institutions Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ameris Bancorp. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ameris Bancorp’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ameris Bancorp and Financial Institutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 0.00% 9.4% 1.2% Financial Institutions Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Ameris Bancorp’s 1.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Financial Institutions Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.87 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ameris Bancorp and Financial Institutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 0 2 3.00 Financial Institutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ameris Bancorp has a 29.46% upside potential and a consensus target price of $45.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ameris Bancorp and Financial Institutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.1% and 72.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.1% of Ameris Bancorp’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Financial Institutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameris Bancorp 3.11% -0.08% 10.11% 5.04% -17.92% 25.58% Financial Institutions Inc. 8.07% 6.65% 8.42% 13.28% -4.53% 19.81%

For the past year Ameris Bancorp was more bullish than Financial Institutions Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Ameris Bancorp beats Financial Institutions Inc.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through four segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. It operates 97 domestic banking offices and 11 mortgage production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.