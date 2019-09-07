Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp 37 4.87 N/A 2.86 13.90 Bank of South Carolina Corporation 19 5.31 N/A 1.25 15.32

In table 1 we can see Ameris Bancorp and Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bank of South Carolina Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ameris Bancorp. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Ameris Bancorp’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ameris Bancorp and Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 0.00% 9.4% 1.2% Bank of South Carolina Corporation 0.00% 15.4% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Ameris Bancorp’s current beta is 1.45 and it happens to be 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Bank of South Carolina Corporation on the other hand, has 0.17 beta which makes it 83.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ameris Bancorp and Bank of South Carolina Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 0 2 3.00 Bank of South Carolina Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ameris Bancorp’s upside potential currently stands at 27.95% and an $45 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ameris Bancorp and Bank of South Carolina Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 60.1% and 12.8% respectively. 5.1% are Ameris Bancorp’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Bank of South Carolina Corporation has 9.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameris Bancorp 3.11% -0.08% 10.11% 5.04% -17.92% 25.58% Bank of South Carolina Corporation 1.16% 1.32% 2.51% 3.46% -8.48% 5.27%

For the past year Ameris Bancorp was more bullish than Bank of South Carolina Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Ameris Bancorp beats Bank of South Carolina Corporation.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through four segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. It operates 97 domestic banking offices and 11 mortgage production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.