Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to pay $0.15 on Oct 10, 2019; Realpage (RP) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Realpage Inc (RP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 112 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 100 sold and decreased their holdings in Realpage Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 79.82 million shares, up from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Realpage Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 70 Increased: 78 New Position: 34.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is expected to pay $0.15 on Oct 10, 2019. (NASDAQ:ABCB) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Ameris Bancorp’s current price of $39.68 translates into 0.38% yield. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $39.68. About 689,227 shares traded or 33.39% up from the average. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST

Stockbridge Partners Llc holds 8.24% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. for 3.63 million shares. Diker Management Llc owns 240,167 shares or 5.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Summit Creek Advisors Llc has 3.48% invested in the company for 351,757 shares. The California-based Lyon Street Capital Llc has invested 2.65% in the stock. American Capital Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 903,947 shares.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.37M for 52.13 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.67% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $64.64. About 346,527 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (RP) has risen 14.85% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.13 billion. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. It has a 149.28 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial clients primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It has a 11.5 P/E ratio. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30,000 activity. 800 Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares with value of $30,000 were bought by McCague Elizabeth A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.44, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold Ameris Bancorp shares while 37 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 42.53 million shares or 5.96% more from 40.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Voya Investment Management Lc owns 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 30,058 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 54,943 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al reported 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). American Century Companies owns 203,375 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Putnam Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Aperio Gp Limited Liability stated it has 9,447 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Company holds 1.09% or 597,295 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Parkside Fincl Bank & Trust holds 48 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 13,678 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt holds 0.48% or 512,221 shares. Sei Invests Co holds 9,866 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ameris Bancorp has $4500 highest and $4500 lowest target. $45’s average target is 13.41% above currents $39.68 stock price. Ameris Bancorp had 4 analyst reports since May 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust.