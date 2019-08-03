Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Stock Value Rose While Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Cut by $8.07 Million Its Stake; Edgar Lomax Co Has Decreased Its Pfizer Com (PFE) Stake by $3.30 Million; Stock Price Declined

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 78,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.39M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29 million shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt ends pursuit for part of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare unit; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE FOR PHASE 3 ATLAS TRIAL OF INLYTA RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL AT A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS DUE TO FUTILITY; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 62.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 237,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 143,540 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, down from 380,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 233,939 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20,750 shares to 166,185 shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) by 481,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 932,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank New York Mellon Com (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes accumulated 0.25% or 73,685 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Ltd owns 0.32% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 35,429 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 4.63M shares. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 0.75% stake. Thompson reported 60,989 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 80,039 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 106,995 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Lincoln stated it has 50,835 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.59% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corp has 1.19% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 38,750 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth holds 0.36% or 16,251 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Llp owns 75.29M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communication Ltd stated it has 554,240 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mcdaniel Terry, Texas-based fund reported 17,794 shares.

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 9.89% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $69.45M for 9.54 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $30,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0% or 11,287 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 1.37 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 27,919 shares. Paloma Ptnrs stated it has 8,164 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 143,540 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc reported 10,149 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc invested in 3,398 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 47,054 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.03% stake. 8,756 are owned by Envestnet Asset. Prudential Inc reported 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Jcsd Ltd Liability reported 179,600 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 510,156 shares.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 16,705 shares to 110,388 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 81,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY).