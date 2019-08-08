Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Shares Rose While Jcsd Capital Has Lifted Holding; Gibraltar Inds Com (ROCK) Holder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Decreased Stake by $5.93 Million

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 179,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, up from 145,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.72. About 59,980 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc Com (ROCK) by 25.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 148,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.23% . The institutional investor held 440,037 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87 million, down from 588,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Gibraltar Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 106,638 shares traded. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) has declined 1.57% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ROCK News: 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 52c-Adj EPS 57c; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY GAAP EPS OF $0.26; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC – MAINTAINS GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.96 TO $2.08, EST. $2.05; 28/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q EPS 48c-EPS 53c; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Rev $257M-$267M; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.96 TO $2.08; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $1.0 BLN

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 121,000 shares to 146,349 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sb Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 20,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,144 shares, and cut its stake in Bay Banks Of Virginia Inc. (BAYK).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $30,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt owns 8,164 shares. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Montag A & Assocs owns 13,121 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Mgmt accumulated 8,433 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Invs Lc holds 73,300 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 27,092 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 11,287 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability reported 169,558 shares. 7,172 were accumulated by Willis Investment Counsel. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Piedmont Inv accumulated 10,149 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated invested in 56 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.37M shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 156,532 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James accumulated 0% or 12,316 shares.

Analysts await Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 25.35% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.71 per share. ROCK’s profit will be $28.68M for 11.96 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Gibraltar Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.92% EPS growth.